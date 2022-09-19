Man sexually assaulted child at Myrtle Beach campground resort, records say

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor at a campground resort in Myrtle Beach, according to police records.

George Allison, 63, has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor. He was arrested Sept. 15 and is still incarcerated in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Monday, according to online booking records. No bail has been set.

A 7-year-old said Allison touched her inappropriately at Myrtle Beach KOA resort, an arrest warrant stated.

Officers learned about the incident at the campground in December 2021, according to the warrant. It does not disclose exactly when it took place, but it notes that it happened sometime in the past two years before that.