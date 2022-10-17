Man who sexually assaulted Exeter boy sentenced to 14 years in prison

EXETER — A Massachusetts man will be spending at least the next 14 years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges that he sexually molested a young boy over a six-year period.

Tyler Hartt, 27 of Amesbury, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 in Rockingham Superior Court to four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault charges as part of a negotiated plea deal with prosecutors.

Hartt was originally indicted on one count of felonious sexual assault and ten counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (six brought forward by Exeter police and four by East Kingston).

Tyler Hartt

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop eight of the charges.

On the remaining charges, Hart received a 4- to 10-year sentence on one count of aggravated sexual assault and a 10- to 30-year sentence on another alleging "a pattern of sexual assault." He also received two suspended 10- to 20-year sentences that will go into effect if he doesn't remain on good behavior.

Exeter police arrested Hartt on Oct. 5, 2021.

According to court documents, the investigation began after the boy's parents went to the Exeter Police Department to report the abuse.

The abuse took place in East Kingston and Exeter, oftentimes in Hartt's car, over four years, starting when the boy was in the third grade and up until eighth grade. Police said Hartt would often show the boy pornography on his cellphone before the assaults occurred.

As part of the plea deal, Harrt was ordered to participate in counseling, treatment or educational programs; have no contact with the victim; and to register as a sex offender.

The case was prosecuted by the Rockingham County Attorney's Office. Exeter Police Detective Bailey Teixeira worked on the case with the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office and the Rockingham Child Advocacy Center, according to Exeter Police Chief Stephan R. Poulin.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Man who sexually assaulted Exeter NH boy gets 14 years in prison