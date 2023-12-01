Man sexually assaulted four unconscious women and recorded it, Colorado officials say

A 63-year-old man was charged with six counts of sexual assault in the alleged attacks of four women between 2004 and 2008, Colorado officials said.

Christopher Jackson’s home in Littleton was searched by police in February after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children unit linked his internet provider address to a pornography upload, according to a Nov. 30 news release by Colorado’s First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Office deputies seized his electronics and found footage of four unconscious women who were being sexually assaulted, officials said.

They were partially naked, and the police believe they were in Jackson’s living room, prosecutors said.

Detectives determined the videos were taken between December 2004 and February 2008, officials said.

Deputies contacted three of the women, and they had no recollection of the events in the videos, officials said. One of the women had died.

Officials believe the women met Jackson at bars in the area, the release said.

Jackson was arrested Aug. 23 and is scheduled to appear in court in January, prosecutors said.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to call 303-271-6915, the release said.

Littleton is about 10 miles south of Denver.

