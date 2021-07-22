Man sexually assaulted by hospital worker during CT scan, police say
The hospital employee, whose work certificate was suspended, reportedly tried offering the victim drugs as he ran out, documents state.
Hennawi Salem was arrested Tuesday at his store, Salem Furniture, located at 120 Porter St. in Bridgeport.
