Man who sexually assaulted Manatee teen in 1998 gets prison after DNA match, prosecutors say

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager in Manatee County 24 years ago after a DNA match was found in 2019, the State Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Gregory Milton Laverne Johnson Jr. was convicted Thursday of sexual battery on a victim 12 or older, State Attorney Ed Brodsky said in a news release.

He was sentenced to serve 14 years, three months and 15 days in prison with the Florida Department of Corrections.

The attack took place on May 10, 1998. That night, the victim was left at home alone while her babysitter and others went to Ybor City near Tampa.

While the teenager slept, Johnson entered her bedroom and sexually abused her, then fled from the home.

Once the babysitter returned, she took the girl to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where she completed a rape kit.

Decades later, in September 2019, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported DNA taken from the victim at the time of the assault matched Johnson, who was living in Georgia.

Prosecutors had him extradited to Florida to face charges.

“We are glad that justice was served and hope this will bring closure and healing to the victim, who has waited 24 years for her attacker to be punished for the crime he committed against her as a child,” Assistant State Attorney Casey Cahall said in a statement.