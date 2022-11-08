Man sexually assaulted three women he met on a dating site, California officials say

A 30-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of sexually assaulting three women he met on a dating website, according to California officials.

Deep Ketan Vora is “accused of sexually assaulting three women he met on a dating site between September 2021 and September 2022,” according to a Monday, Nov. 7 news release by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The Trabuco Canyon man went by the name “Jay” on the dating site, officials said. The District Attorney’s Office did not disclose the name of the dating website.

Vora met the women online and then took them to a complex pool and jacuzzi in Tustin, officials said. He didn’t live at the complex, according to officials.

In September 2021, Vora took one of the women to a hotel in Irvine where he pinned her down and raped her, officials said. The woman tried to escape, but Vora pulled her back into the room by her ankle, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Three months later, Vora sexually assaulted “another woman at two different locations and then leaving her stranded at a nearby restaurant,” according to the release.

In September 2022, he sexually assaulted a third woman at the Tustin jacuzzi, officials said.

Vora was arrested Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Los Angeles International Airport after returning from India, officials said.

Vora has been charged with “two felony counts of rape by force, one felony count of false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, one felony count of attempted kidnapping to commit rape, and three felony counts of sexual penetration by foreign object and force,” officials said.

He was also charged with one count of “forced oral copulation, one felony assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense, and one felony count of sexual battery.”

Vora faces up to 137 years and four months to life in prison if convicted on all counts, officials said.

Tustin is about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Story continues

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

Man charged in sexual assaults of women in Tacoma area may have more victims, records say

Suspect arrested in ‘brutal’ Charlotte sex assault, police say

Kansas City man sentenced to 18 years in sex trafficking case involving teenage girls