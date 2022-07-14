Man sexually assaulted woman during massage on Hilton Head, police say. Do you recognize him?

Karl Puckett, Lisa Wilson
·1 min read

Authorities are searching for man they say sexually assaulted a woman while giving her a massage at a Hilton Head business where he was trying out for a job.

The woman told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that she was sexually assaulted by a man she thought was a masseur while receiving a deep tissue massage June 8 at a massage parlor in Port Royal Plaza on Hilton Head Island.

The owner of the massage parlor told investigators the man accused in the assault had offered to provide massages on a trial basis in hopes of being offered employment. The man did not provide any identification — nor was he asked to — prior to providing the massage, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect left the parlor and has not returned since.

He is described as an Asian male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in his 60s.

A forensic artist from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division met with the woman and prepared a composite sketch of the man.

Anyone who knows his identity is encouraged to contact Cpl. Zachariah Cushman at 843-255-3722 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward.

