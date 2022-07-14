Man sexually assaulted woman during massage on Hilton Head, police say. Do you recognize him?

Authorities are searching for man they say sexually assaulted a woman while giving her a massage at a Hilton Head business where he was trying out for a job.

The woman told the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that she was sexually assaulted by a man she thought was a masseur while receiving a deep tissue massage June 8 at a massage parlor in Port Royal Plaza on Hilton Head Island.

The owner of the massage parlor told investigators the man accused in the assault had offered to provide massages on a trial basis in hopes of being offered employment. The man did not provide any identification — nor was he asked to — prior to providing the massage, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect left the parlor and has not returned since.

He is described as an Asian male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in his 60s.

A forensic artist from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division met with the woman and prepared a composite sketch of the man.

Anyone who knows his identity is encouraged to contact Cpl. Zachariah Cushman at 843-255-3722 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward.