Man sexually assaults 12-year-old cousin and kills her mom and grandma, Texas cops say

A 25-year-old Texas man is accused of sexually assaulting his 12-year-old cousin and killing her mother and grandmother, according to investigators.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to an abandoned Chase drive-thru bank on Houston’s northwest side, where a caller reported finding a body, Sgt. Ben Beall said during a news briefing.

A witness at the scene told deputies she heard gunshots earlier in the evening and when a family member came to pick her up from work, he found the body, Beall said. Investigators obtained surveillance video from a nearby building and saw a pickup truck with blue boxes in the bed at the scene when the shooting took place, he said.

Deputies were still investigating the scene when another call came in, around 3 a.m., from a girl saying her cousin had shot and killed her mom and grandma, according to Beall. When deputies arrived at the home, Beall said they noticed a pickup truck with blue boxes parked outside — the same truck seen in surveillance video at the abandoned bank.

Deputies were able to get the 12-year-old out of the home “without incident,” Beall said, adding that her cousin surrendered a short time later, as officers were preparing to enter.

The girl said she had been sexually assaulted by her cousin and that her mom was dead inside of the home, Beall said. Deputies found the mother’s body in one of the bedrooms, he said.

The girl’s cousin had a knife and gun in his possession when he was taken into custody, Beall said. Investigators are seeking capital murder charges against him, Beall added.

Beall said deputies had responded to calls from the home before, including incidents involving the 25-year-old cousin, who was “not welcome” there.

Officials have not publicly identified anyone involved, and an investigation is ongoing.

