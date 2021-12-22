Man sexually assaults, tackles woman in Coral Gables, cops say. Suspect has been put in cuffs

A woman was assaulted, chased down and groped in broad daylight in Coral Gables on Saturday, authorities say. Two days later, police said they had a 34-year-old man in custody.

During the early morning hours, Gary Alexander Arroliga grabbed the woman by her neck and forced her into a parking garage in the north end of Coral Gables, police said. Cops said that Arroliga than sexually assaulted her.

A passing car gave the woman a chance to escape as he was distracted, Coral Gables police said in a release. Arroliga chased her out of the garage and for a city block before tackling her.

She was able to fight him off until he ran away, police said.

The next day, Coral Gables investigators identified Arroliga as the attacker. On Monday, Coral Gables SWAT team and detectives arrested him at his home.

Police believe he is possibly involved in similar incidents.