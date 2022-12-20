Man sexually assaults teen girl he added on Snapchat at Walmart, South Carolina cops say

A mother found her teenage daughter’s phone and learned the 15-year-old was in a relationship with an adult man, South Carolina cops say. Now, the man is in custody.

Dorchester County deputies said they arrested Terry Lee Kostelak on Dec. 16 after he was charged with sexual conduct with a minor. The 28-year-old remains in custody at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Kostelak is accused of having a relationship with the teenage girl after her mom found her phone and filed a complaint with officials Dec. 5, according to an incident report.

The girl told officers she met Kostelak at a Walmart in Summerville when she was 13, and he added her on Snapchat, deputies said. Since then, the two dated and communicated using Snapchat and Instagram Messenger.

Deputies said the girl’s mom thinks Kostelak bought her daughter’s phone because the teen was not allowed to have a phone.

The teen told deputies she and Kostelak had engaged in ”sexual activity”, and he sent her nude photos of himself, according to the incident report.

Arrest warrants indicate the sexual encounters between the two occurred between June and November 2022.

Dorchester County is about 50 miles northwest of Charleston.

