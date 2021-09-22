Man sexually assaults woman after saving her from another sexual assault, police say

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he had just saved from a sexual assault attack in a popular Florida tourist town.

The woman was rescued by the man from the first attack on a street in Key West but then took her to a city landmark where he attacked her himself, police say.

Authorities say that Jorge Calderon Nunez, 30, of Key West, allegedly carried out the first attack on the woman in the early hours of 10 September.

Investigators allege that Mr Nunez was attacking the woman when an Uber driver interrupted and broke up the incident.

Kerry Calvin Gasag then drove her to the Southernmost Point marker buoy, where tourists pose for pictures, by the ocean.

Mr Gasag, 37, of Key West, then allegedly dragged her out of his SUV and assaulted her behind the large replica buoy, according to the arrest report.

Police say they have video footage from a tourist webcam that shows the victim “clearly trying to pull away” from Mr Gasag. He later told police that the woman had consented to having sex.

One of the people who called police over the incident was a dispatcher in Boston who was watching the Southernmost Point webcam.

He told officers he believed he was watching “a rape in progress,” according to the arrest report.

Mr Gasag was arrested on 11 September and faces felony charges of sexual assault, false imprisonment and destroying evidence.

He reportedly admitted to police that he had returned to the Southernmost Point to retrieve the woman’s jean shorts and disposed of them on the way back to his home.

He also told investigators that the woman did not scream for help or fight The alleged attack lasted several minutes.

Gasag repeatedly told them the woman did not scream for help or fight “like someone who is being raped does,” the police report states.

Mr Nunez was arrested on 17 September on a charge of sexual assault along with a burglary charge from a prior incident.

Both suspects remain in custody at the county jail on Stock Island.