Man sexually battered girl, 14, on Pinellas school bus, police say

A 19-year-old St. Petersburg man has been arrested on a charge that he sexually battered a 14-year-old girl on a Pinellas County school bus.

Daniel Lee Sawyer, was arrested on Monday and booked at the Pinellas County jail, where he was being held on $100,000 bail on Tuesday.

Sawyer sexually battered the victim on the bus at least three times, most recently last week “on the way home from school,” according to an arrest report.

At least one person witnessed the incident, the report states.

In November 2019, Sawyer was arrested on a felony false imprisonment charge for an incident at Gibbs High School after he was accused of pinning a fellow student to the wall. The charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor and Sawyer pleaded no contest and received probation.

A Pinellas County Schools spokeswoman declined to discuss the case but issued a statement.

“We are fully investigating the allegations at this time, as we do with any reports of misconduct. We can confirm that Mr. Sawyer has not been a student at Gibbs High School since November 2019. The safety of our students is Pinellas County Schools’ top priority.”

