Man’s shooting death connected to teen found shot in Waffle House parking lot, officials say
DeKalb County police are investigating two shootings that officers say are related.
Dekalb County dispatch told Channel 2 Action News a man was shot and killed in Shepherds Avenue.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dispatchers added that there was also a 15-year-old found shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway.
It is unclear how these two shootings are related, but the two scenes are across the street from each other.
TRENDING STORIES:
Family of UGA player killed in crash, attorneys to discuss investigation, legal action
Trooper in ICU, shooter dead after raid at proposed APD training facility, GBI says
Study: Atlanta ranks in the top 10 for traffic congestion, but not where you might think
The identities of the two victims have not been released.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County police for more information but has not received a response.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: