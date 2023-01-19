Man’s shooting death connected to teen found shot in Waffle House parking lot, officials say

DeKalb County police are investigating two shootings that officers say are related.

Dekalb County dispatch told Channel 2 Action News a man was shot and killed in Shepherds Avenue.

Dispatchers added that there was also a 15-year-old found shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway.

It is unclear how these two shootings are related, but the two scenes are across the street from each other.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County police for more information but has not received a response.

