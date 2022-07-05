Man shooting his mother is shot and killed by a neighbor at Texas apartment, cops say

A man rampaging with a rifle at a Texas apartment complex was shot and killed by a neighbor, according to authorities, and that likely saved a woman’s life.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Highland Cross in north Houston early July 5, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

A woman was celebrating the Fourth of July when her son, 22, showed up at the complex behaving erratically, KHOU reported. They left the festivities and went into the mother’s apartment.

A short time later, the son began firing an AK-47 inside the unit, sending rounds flying into nearby apartments, investigators told news outlets. One bullet narrowly missed a teen girl sitting in her kitchen.

Witnesses saw the mother exit the apartment with blood on her face, KRIV reported. Her son followed behind and shot her “in the lower extremities” several times, and a neighbor then opened fire on the 22-year-old, the station said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

The mother was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, KRIV reported.

An investigation is underway and once completed, the case will be brought before a grand jury, Gonzalez said.

