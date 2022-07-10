Man shooting from Naples home wounded, arrested after 9-hour standoff with SWAT team

A man shooting from the window of a home along Wildflower Court in Naples on Saturday night was apprehended nine hours later by the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a person shooting a gun out his window in the 15000 block of Windflower Circle shortly after 9:30 p.m.

After deputies arrived, the suspect fired shots at them through his door. Members of the Sheriff's Office SWAT responded and the suspect again shot through the door and deputies returned fire.

The subject retreated into the residence and was apprehended around 6:45 a.m. Sunday with the help of K-9 units.

The man was taken to a hospital and remains there with non-life-threatening injuries from the K-9 activity and a bullet wound to the ear, deputies reported.

The case remains an active investigation and charges are pending. Further details were not available Sunday.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk commended deputies for safely resolving the standoff.

“Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement,” Rambosk said.

