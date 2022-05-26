Man shooting at party with assault rifle is fatally shot by bystander, West Virginia cops say

A man who was firing at people attending a birthday/graduation party with an AR-15-style rifle was shot to death by a bystander, according to West Virginia police.

The victim, later identified as 37-year-old Dennis Butler, parked his vehicle outside of an apartment complex in Charleston, West Virginia, at around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, and began shooting at the party, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. Some people had approached Butler earlier in the night to complain that he was speeding in the area while children were around.

When Butler began shooting, a bystander drew a pistol and fired back, fatally wounding him, the release says.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

The bystander who shot Butler waited for officers to arrive and cooperated with the investigation, according to the release. No one has been charged in the shooting. The local prosecutors office will continue the investigation, according to police.

