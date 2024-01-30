Man shoots 16-year-old cousin during Deerfield Beach ‘domestic disturbance,’ BSO says

A man was arrested after detectives say he shot his 16-year-old cousin Monday night during a “domestic disturbance” in Deerfield Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Dexter Liberal, 33, is charged with felony attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm in public, jail records show. He remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon at the county’s Main Jail pending a bond hearing.

Around 7:37 p.m., deputies rushed to the 4000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. At the scene, they found the teen who had been shot and detained Liberal.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue paramedics took the teen to a hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The teen’s condition has since been “stabilized,” said BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro.

In 2020, a jury acquitted Liberal of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and discharging a firearm in public after his uncle accused him of firing a gun in his direction near the location of Monday’s shooting, court records show.

BSO’s Special Victims Unit is investigating.