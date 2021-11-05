Man shoots 26-year-old car wash worker in the leg after fight over vacuum, NY cops say

A man shot a 26-year-old car wash worker in the leg after a fight over the use of a vacuum, New York police said.

A customer was vacuuming his car around 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the B & G Hand Car Wash on Tremont Avenue in the Bronx when a worker told him only staff can use the station’s equipment, CBS New York reported.

The man left the car wash and came back 30 minutes later and shot the worker, NBC New York reported.

The 26-year-old sustained serious injuries, according to the New York Police Department.

A search is underway for the man accused of shooting the car wash employee and fleeing the scene, police said.

Anyone with information can call 800-577-TIPS or send a direct message to NYPDTips.

Police are offering a reward of up to $3,500.

