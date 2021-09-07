Man shoots 6, killing 1, after being kicked out of Kansas club, police say

Wilson Wong and Antonio Planas
·2 min read

A man shot six people, one fatally, after getting kicked out of a Kansas club Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The suspected gunman, whom authorities identified as 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson, opened fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside Enigma Club and Lounge on North Mosley Street, according to the Wichita Police Department. Five of the victims, who police said were all women, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The slain man was identified as Preston Spencer, 34, of Wichita.

Wichita police said earlier Tuesday there were seven victims who were taken to the hospital.

Dawson was reportedly kicked out of the club due to a "disturbance," police said. At some point, he allegedly returned and fired multiple rounds through the windows from outside the club.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, and anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or 911.

Spencer's wife, Kendra Spencer, said in a statement that her late husband "could light up a room just by walking in and saying hello," NBC affiliate KSNW in Wichita reported.

“Preston was one of the greatest gifts I was blessed to have, and he gave me two beautiful children to share this life with. There is nothing that can bring him back, but he will live on in the legacy that he leaves behind,” the statement said.

“Our family and friends, and the Wichita community will always remember all the laughs and joy Preston brought into our lives on this side of Heaven. We all gained an angel to watch over us.”

The restaurant and bar where Spencer worked posted a statement on Facebook Tuesday, saying, "We lost a friend, a colleague, the most amazing bartender in Wichita, Preston Spencer. Pray for his family. Bear with us as we all grieve losing such a pillar of kindness in our lives."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police say 1 killed, 5 others hurt in Wichita club shooting

    One man died and five women were injured early Tuesday in a shooting at a downtown nightclub in Wichita, Kansas, and police were still searching for the suspected shooter hours later, officials said. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Enigma Club & Lounge, police said. Police later identified the man killed as Preston Spencer, 34, of Wichita.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: TPLF says 150 have died of starvation

    There is a "complete depletion of food stocks" in the Ethiopian region of Tigray, the TPLF says.

  • Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

    Six Palestinian militants broke out of a maximum security Israeli prison on Monday in a Hollywood-style escape that left their jailors peering through a hole in the floor of a cell, and had Palestinians celebrating in the streets. Israeli security forces mounted a search in northern Israel after farmers tipped off police about suspicious figures seen in their fields in the early morning hours. Hours after the escape, prison officials transferred some other inmates - Palestinians convicted or suspected of anti-Israeli activities including deadly attacks - to other jails, fearing similar tunnels had been dug.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Thousands reported killed in clashes

    Both the Tigray rebels and Ethiopian military say they have inflicted thousands of casualties.

  • Israel searches for 6 Palestinians after rare prison break

    Israel launched a massive manhunt in the country's north and the occupied West Bank early Monday after six Palestinian prisoners tunneled out of their cell and escaped from a high-security facility in the biggest prison break of its kind in decades. Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media. Efforts to capture the escapees will likely draw attention to the Palestinian Authority’s security coordination with Israel, which is deeply unpopular among Palestinians.

  • Texas Governor Signs Sweeping Law Restricting Voting Rights

    Gov. Greg Abbott signed GOP-led legislation in Texas that bans 24-hour and drive-through voting, creates harsher voter ID requirements for mail-in voting, and more.

  • 1 dead, 5 injured as gunman opens fire at a Kansas nightclub after getting kicked out, police say

    The suspect was kicked out of Enigma Club & Lounge in Wichita before returning with a gun, the police said. The gunman is still on the run.

  • Mom found dead, daughter injured after crash, WV cops say. They were missing for days

    The two were reported missing on Sept. 3, officials said.

  • Erik Cowie, zookeeper who starred on Tiger King , dies at 52

    The animal keeper is known for appearing on the Netflix docuseries.

  • Amnesty International says Syrian refugees tortured on return

    Amnesty International said on Tuesday Syrian refugees who returned home were subjected to torture, detention and disappearance by security forces, urging governments to protect them from deportation and forcible return. In a report titled "You're going to your death" the London-based human rights group documented violations by intelligence officers against 66 returnees, including 13 children. The report comes as pressure piles on Syrian refugees in some Western countries such as Denmark to go home.

  • World Trade Center 'surfer' struggles to comprehend his survival 20 years later

    As one of only two people who survived 9/11 by surfing down the Twin Towers collapse, Pasquale Buzzelli has a mixture of survivor’s guilt and gratefulness.

  • Cops Charge Zip-Tie Guys Who Ambushed School Principal Over COVID Rules

    Instagram/Kelly WalkerAll three members of an Arizona trio who barged into an elementary school principal’s office with zip ties and threatened to place her under citizens’ arrest for following public health guidelines have instead been arrested themselves, the Tucson Police Department confirmed.“58-year-old Frank Tainatongo was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing yesterday,” Tucson PD spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas told The Daily Beast. “He would be the third person cited and relea

  • Man who raped his step-daughters gets 28 years' jail, 18 strokes of cane

    A 38-year-old man who repeatedly raped his two underaged stepdaughters was on Monday (6 September) jailed for 28 years with 18 strokes of the cane.

  • Trump Fanatic Admits To Assaulting Capitol Cop While Wearing 'CNN FAKE NEWS' Hat

    Duke Wilson pleaded guilty to two felony charges as part of a plea agreement reached with federal prosecutors.

  • Man Arrested After Tesla Camera Captures Staged Collision in Louisiana

    A man was arrested for falsifying a police report after a Tesla camera captured him staging an accident, authorities in Slidell, Louisiana, said.This video was released by the Slidell Police Department, who said it was taken on September 3. It shows the man, identified by police as Arthur Bates Jr, falling down behind the vehicle and lying on the ground.According to police, Bates called 911 to report a Tesla hit him and had fled the scene. The man said he suffered injuries to his back, leg, and neck, and dispatchers sent an ambulance and fire truck to the location.Police said they determined Bates lied about the incident after locating the driver and reviewing the Tesla camera footage. Bates confessed to falsifying the report and was arrested for “false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response,” police said. Credit: Slidell Police Department via Storyful

  • ‘We didn’t know police could lie’: Day care worker ‘naive’ until convicted of murder

    Suddenly, police officers Carrody Buchhorn had always been friendly with “were calling me terrible names and saying I was fake crying.” | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • Suspect killed after hourslong standoff in Sacramento, police say

    A suspect was shot and killed Tuesday morning after shooting at officers, barricading himself in a home and prompting an hourslong standoff near a high school, police said. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • Towson University shooting: Baltimore County police arrest 19-year-old man

    Baltimore County Police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man and seized the gun they say he fired, shooting himself and two others on Towson University’s campus Saturday morning, officials announced. The suspect’s name was not released because he has not appeared before a court commissioner, said Joy Lepola, a county police spokeswoman. The suspect is not the injured Towson student, who was ...

  • RFK's widow says Sirhan B. Sirhan 'should not be paroled'

    "Our family and our country suffered an unspeakable loss due to the inhumanity of one man," Ethel Kennedy said. "He should not have the opportunity to terrorize again."

  • Theranos trial: Is Elizabeth Holmes’ domestic abuse defense the ultimate con?

    Holmes spent years wooing investors and political leaders. Her lawyers probably feel good about putting her on the stand to face 12 of her peers.