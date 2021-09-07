Man shoots 6, killing 1, after being kicked out of Kansas club, police say

A man shot six people, one fatally, after getting kicked out of a Kansas club Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The suspected gunman, whom authorities identified as 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson, opened fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside Enigma Club and Lounge on North Mosley Street, according to the Wichita Police Department. Five of the victims, who police said were all women, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The slain man was identified as Preston Spencer, 34, of Wichita.

Wichita police said earlier Tuesday there were seven victims who were taken to the hospital.

Dawson was reportedly kicked out of the club due to a "disturbance," police said. At some point, he allegedly returned and fired multiple rounds through the windows from outside the club.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, and anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or 911.

Spencer's wife, Kendra Spencer, said in a statement that her late husband "could light up a room just by walking in and saying hello," NBC affiliate KSNW in Wichita reported.

“Preston was one of the greatest gifts I was blessed to have, and he gave me two beautiful children to share this life with. There is nothing that can bring him back, but he will live on in the legacy that he leaves behind,” the statement said.

“Our family and friends, and the Wichita community will always remember all the laughs and joy Preston brought into our lives on this side of Heaven. We all gained an angel to watch over us.”

The restaurant and bar where Spencer worked posted a statement on Facebook Tuesday, saying, "We lost a friend, a colleague, the most amazing bartender in Wichita, Preston Spencer. Pray for his family. Bear with us as we all grieve losing such a pillar of kindness in our lives."