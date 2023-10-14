Man shoots alleged car burglar after calling police in San Bernardino County

A man who called the police to report a man breaking into a car took matters into his own hands Friday morning, allegedly shooting the culprit in the act.

According to early reports from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Fontana Station responded to the 18600 block of Valley Boulevard in unincorporated Bloomington around 8:15 a.m. on a report of a vehicle burglary in progress.

The caller, identified as 36-year-old Alexander Marquez of Rancho Cucamonga, made the initial call to authorities saying that a man was breaking into a vehicle.

Marquez then allegedly shot the suspect, identified as Dennis Smith, 24, of Hemet, before deputies arrived on scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Teens swung ax, head-stomped and eye-gouged Fullerton College security officers, police say

“Deputies found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body and immediately rendered medical attention,” a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Smith remains hospitalized and his condition is unclear.

Officials say Marquez fled into a nearby business after shooting Smith. He was detained a short time later and was released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip online, or call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.