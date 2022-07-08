Man shoots another man 12 times over sitting outside woman home, Memphis Police say

A man was arrested for shooting another man 12 times, over sitting outside a woman’s home.

On Jun. 26, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call in the 4200 block of Brindley Drive.

A man was outside a residence sitting on an electrical box, according to an affidavit.

The woman who lived there went outside, and the two got into a verbal altercation.

Shortly after, another man, later identified as Roddrick Wilkins, walked up to the two and looked at the woman asking, “is this him?” court documents showed.

After the woman nodded, Wilkins pulled out a gun and shot the man 12 times in the back and lower half.

The victim, while in the hospital, positively identified Wilkins as the shooter.

Roddrick Wilkins was arrested and charged with criminal attempt 1st-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and vandalism $2,500 - $10,000.

Wilkins has a court date on Jul. 11.

