Man shoots at another man 3 separate times in revenge shootings

A man was arrested for three revenge shootings, from an ongoing feud.

On Nov. 5 at approximately 5 p.m., a woman was driving a 2018 Nissan KCK near Corry Road and Eloise Road, with a man in the passenger seat.

While driving, they were approached by two men wearing all black armed with guns.

The two men shot at the Nissan twice, causing over $2,500 in damages, police said.

The two suspects were known to the victims, because of an ongoing feud.

Later on May 15 at approximately 6:03 p.m., a man was standing in his yard on Mallory Avenue, when a white Cadillac CTS with tinted windows pulled up next to him.

A man, Sammie Nelson Jr, got out of the vehicle and fired 12 rounds at the man

The victim was not struck and recognized Nelson Jr as “Little Fuggy”, court documents showed.

Officers at the scene found twelve 40-caliber shell casings in front of the house.

On Oct. 24 at approximately 8:02 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Mallory Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the same victim from the previous incident, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds on the arm and hip.

The victim told police he was walking when the same Cadillac pulled up next to him and fired multiple shots from the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Sammie Nelson Jr was identified in a six-person lineup, arrested, and charged with attempt 1st-degree murder, 5 counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment discharging a firearm within a motor vehicle, and vandalism of property $2,500-$10,000.

Nelson Jr has a court date on Dec. 5.

