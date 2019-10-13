Man shoots bishop and bride at wedding ceremony before congregation subdues gunman originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A man has been arrested in Pelham, New Hampshire, after walking into a wedding ceremony on Saturday and shooting the bishop and the bride before being subdued by members of the congregation.

Dale Holloway, 37, has been charged with first-degree assault after the shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries. Both the shooting victims are expected to survive, according to ABC’s Manchester, New Hampshire affiliate WMUR.

Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, who was conducting the service, was shot in the chest and taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The bride, Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm. Another wedding guest, named as Mark Castiglione, 60, was allegedly hit in the head with an object during the melee but was treated at a local hospital and released, according to local authorities.

The wedding guests then tackled and held down Holloway until police arrived to take him away. Several people suffered minor injuries while trying to subdue the gunman.

Authorities do not yet know the motivation behind the shooting but said they are exploring a possible link to a memorial service that was supposed to take place after the morning wedding.

PHOTO: Police stand outside the New England Pentecostal Church after reports of a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Pelham, N.H. (Siobhan Lopez/AP) More

Mark Castiglione, who was injured in the crime, is the father of a man named Brandon Castiglione. Brandon Castiglione has been accused of killing Luis Garcia earlier this month. A memorial service for Garcia was scheduled to take place at the same church following the wedding. Garcia also served as the minister of New England Pentecostal Ministries for 6 years.

“I think that we’re still in shock. I think that we don’t know what is happening inside. We’re in shock. We’re just here to celebrate Luis’ celebration of life,” Geraldo Pagan, a congregant who was on his way to the memorial service, told WMUR.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu tweeted out an update along with his support after the shooting.

State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 12, 2019

The church allegedly had active shooter training within the past year as well, according to local authorities.

Holloway is now being held pending his arraignment which is scheduled to take place this coming Tuesday.