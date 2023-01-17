Man shoots boyfriend, pistol whips girlfriend after weed deal turned robbery, MPD says

A couple met a man to buy marijuana but soon found themselves afraid for their lives, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police said the couple met 19-year-old Corwin Corbett-Bergquist on January 15 on Royal Knight Drive.

Instead of selling the man and woman weed, however, police said Corbett-Bergquist pulled out a gun and demanded money before shooting the boyfriend in the arm.

The girlfriend ran off and the 19-year-old fired a shot toward her, forcing her to stop, according to police.

Corbett-Bergquist then forced the woman to come with him and give him money, jumping over two fences and walking through backyards while doing so, MPD said.

While in one of the backyards, police said the Corbett-Bergquist took the woman’s phone and hit her in the head with a pistol.

She was eventually able to escape and Corbett-Bergquist ran off, police said.

Memphis Police soon found the 19-year-old at an apartment complex right next door to where the robbery took place.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: