Man shoots brother in face during fight about selling family home, MA official says

A man is facing charges after prosecutors say he shot his brother in the face during an argument about selling their family’s home in Massachusetts.

Trevor Lawrence, 32, of Boston, was arrested nearly two years after the shooting as Boston police officers carried out a drug investigation in Dorchester on Feb. 11, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Now Lawrence is facing charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Hayden announced in a Feb. 14 news release. Lawrence appeared in court for an arraignment on Feb. 13.

Lawrence’s Joseph M. Pagliarulo told the Boston Globe that his client denies the charges against him. Contact information for Pagliarulo wasn’t immediately available.

Ultimately, Lawrence’s brother survived the shot to the head and later told authorities what happened the early afternoon of May 14, 2021 in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood, Hayden said.

That day, Lawrence and his brother got in a disagreement about the sale of their family’s home, officials said. Further details on the disagreement weren’t provided.

Lawrence suddenly pulled out a gun as his brother tried taking photos of the second floor of the home and shot him, according to Hayden.

“Violence should never be an option in a dispute among family members or anyone else, but to see a sibling carry a disagreement to this level of intentional harm is sad in every way,” Hayden said in a statement.

Lawrence’s arraignment was supposed to be in October 2021, but he never showed up for the court date, according to the Boston Globe. This resulted in a warrant for his arrest.

He’s being held without bail and will appear in court again for a dangerousness hearing, Hayden said.

