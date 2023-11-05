Man shoots brother-in-law during argument, Atlanta police say
A man is on the run and another is hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the Atlanta Police Department, around 10:45 p.m. officers responded to a person shot call on Old Hapeville Road in southwest Atlanta.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
10-year-old dies after crash that killed ‘Black Panther’ stuntman dad, siblings on I-20
HOA president turns herself in; leaders host ‘Forum at Camelot’ to discuss solutions for victims
APD: Woman in critical condition after being hit by multiple vehicles along southwest Atlanta road
Investigators said the victim and his brother-in-law got into an argument. At some point, the argument escalated and the brother-in-law pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is stable. Officers said they haven’t been able to locate the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: