Man shoots brother-in-law during argument, Atlanta police say

A man is on the run and another is hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting Saturday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, around 10:45 p.m. officers responded to a person shot call on Old Hapeville Road in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators said the victim and his brother-in-law got into an argument. At some point, the argument escalated and the brother-in-law pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is stable. Officers said they haven’t been able to locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

