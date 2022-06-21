Man shoots at car with 3 kids inside after driver honks at him in traffic, police say

Memphis Police arrested a man months after he allegedly opened fire on a car with children inside during an apparent road rage incident.

According to an affidavit from Memphis Police, 29-year-old William Hines was driving his blue Dodge Challenger on Third Street around 3:30 p.m. on February 15 when a driver honked at him.

Hines then began shooting at the two adults and three children inside of that vehicle, according to a police affidavit.

Memphis Police said that Hines didn’t hit the other car with his gunfire, but pulled in front of them, stopped, got out ,and walked towards the victims with his gun pointing at them and demanding that they get out of their car.

Instead, they drove around Hines and drove to a nearby gas station, but Hines followed, according to police.

A woman got out of the car and ran into the gas station while Hines followed her, leading to an argument inside of the store, police said.

Hines then left without further incident.

Just over three months later, on June 19, Hines was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

