🌱 Man Shoots At Cops In Uniondale + Third Democrat For Congress

Good morning, neighbors! It's me again, your host of the Five Towns Daily.

First, today's weather:

Breezy and cooler. High: 42 Low: 20.

Here are the top three stories today in Five Towns:

A man from Bay Shore was charged with attempted murder after getting into a shootout with police following a traffic stop in Uniondale. Police say a driver they were pursuing in connection with a Levittown robbery refused to stop on the Southern State Parkway. Jonathan R. Vazquez, 20, then got out of his car and fired a handgun at officers. (Patch) Some parents sent their children to school with masks on Wednesday, even though it was the first day after the statewide mandate ended. (Subscription: Newsday) A third Democrats has now announced they are running for the 4th Congressional District seat, covering central and southern Nassau County. This week County Legislator Carrié Solages announced he is joining County Legislator Siela Bynoe and former Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen in the race for the seat Kathleen Rice is leaving. (LI Herald)

From our sponsor:

Hey Five Towns, are you looking to buy a house, refinance or just explore your options? Check out the new Patch Mortgage Center for all your home financing needs!

Today in Five Towns:

From my notebook:

Nassau County Police Department will host a conversation about drug use and abuse in Nassau County next week, Wednesday, March 9th at 7 p.m at the David S. Mack Center For Training and Intelligence in Garden City. (Facebook)

Garden City defeated Valley Stream North's boys basketball, 67-55, in the Nassau Class A semifinal at Hofstra on Tuesday night. (Subscription: Newsday)

Hewlett High School spring sports physicals are due this Friday. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Story continues

Events:

Andrew Giuliani Event-Hosted by Restore America with special guest Curtis Sliwa (March 3)

No Limits - The Resilient Mindset with Leah Goldstein (March 6)

Add your event

Announcements:

Exciting News For Long Island From PAL Lacrosse (Details)

Behind The Scoreboard – Watching Hockey From Above (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Five Towns Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at FiveTowns@Patch.com

You're all caught up for today. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Jackie

This article originally appeared on the Five Towns Patch