Man shoots couple at Houston aquarium before killing himself

Ny Magee
·3 min read

The family of the gunman said he was “a sweet man” who suffered from schizophrenia

The gunman and victim of a murder-suicide at the Houston Downtown Aquarium on Thursday have been identified.

The shooting occurred at 410 Bagby Street and left two people dead in the bar area on the second floor of the aquarium, Fox 26 Houston reports.

According to the Houston Police Department, 28-year-old Gabriel Moriones Vargas and his wife were having dinner when 39-year-old Danny Cazares approached the couple and began shooting. Vargas died on the scene, but his wife survived and is reportedly in stable condition.

The couple was in town visiting Houston from New York and had no personal connection with Cazares.

Police said surveillance video showed Cazares sitting at the bar at the aquarium before he walked to the far end of the bar where the couple was seated and fired multiple shots at them before turning the gun on himself.

“This suspect got up, and in a very quick manner, went around the bar to the area where the male and female were together,” Houston Police Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said at a press briefing. “At the time, the suspect immediately started firing rounds. The deceased male immediately went down.

“The female who was injured went down as well, and then, from the footage that we’ve seen, this person we know to be our suspect that’s deceased on the scene immediately committed suicide with one self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The motive in the shooting remains unknown. Police said a statement from the female victim indicates she and her husband did not know Cazares.

“We still have a lot of investigation to do,” Slinkard said, adding, that “preliminarily, it appears that there was very little, or possibly no interaction at all” between the couple and the killer prior to the shooting.

“This is the type of situation that should make us all pause for all of the families and all of the lives that will be affected,” Slinkard added.

Danny Cazares (Source: Houston Police Department)
Danny Cazares (Source: Houston Police Department)

A woman who was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting said she heard about four or five gunshots.

“Everyone started to run in one direction of the restaurant,” Elaine Khalil told ABC13. “There was panic and pandemonium.”

She added, “It was a weeknight near closing so it was half full,” said Khalil. “We just followed the crowd into this small room that kind of curved around. Everyone was trying to get around. Another person was yelling to shut the door. Then the wait staff, they were very composed, they led us to a back staircase where everyone ran out.”

The Downtown Aquarium issued the following statement a day after the tragedy:

“Our deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time. This was an isolated incident and a senseless tragedy by someone who appears to have been facing personal conflicts. If you know of someone struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).”

According to reports, Cazares was out on at least three previous bonds — on charges including felony possession of a weapon, which he obtained in April. He was also charged with trespassing in September 2020. The third charge stems from criminal mischief in October 2020.

The family of Cazares told Eyewitness News he was “a sweet man” who suffered from schizophrenia and had been hospitalized in the past.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Man shoots couple at Houston aquarium before killing himself appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspected murder-suicide in Houston restaurant

    Two men were killed and a woman was wounded in what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a downtown seafood restaurant. Police say the suspect shot and killed the man and wounded the woman before killing himself. (July 9)

  • Concerns grow over Haiti's political stability as details emerge about president's assassination

    The United Nations is considering options to help keep Haiti from falling into more political chaos after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has the latest on the investigation into the killing, and freelance journalist Harold Isaac spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the extent of potential political fallout.

  • Mental exam ordered for California mass murder suspect shot in head by police

    A California judge on Thursday ordered a mental competency exam for a man accused of fatally shooting four people at a Los Angeles-area real estate office in March and who was shot in the head by police during the rampage. Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, appeared in an Orange County courtroom while sitting in a wheelchair and wearing a white helmet, said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the county district attorney. Prosecutors allege Gonzalez opened fire with a semiautomatic pistol inside the office of a mobile home realty company in the city of Orange, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, after padlocking gates to the business complex from the inside.

  • Cannes film about a hospital on the edge takes aim at Macron's France

    Set in a hospital where overworked medics are grappling with an influx of injured demonstrators, darkly comic French movie "The Divide" presents a snapshot of social tensions in France which have become all the more relevant since the COVID-19 pandemic, its director said on Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival. The demonstrations, which kicked off in 2018 as a movement against the high cost of living and descended in some cases into violent clashes with police, blighted French President Emmanuel Macron's second year in office. Asked what she would tell Macron if she had a chance, filmmaker Catherine Corsini, who spent time in hospitals and talking to "Yellow Vests" to prepare the movie, said she would above all campaign on behalf of hospitals.

  • Spanish PM Sánchez remodels Cabinet to focus on economy

    Spain’s prime minister overhauled his Cabinet on Saturday, forming what he called “the government of the recovery” following the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has led a minority coalition government formed by his Socialist Party and the anti-austerity United We Can party since January 2020. “As we put the pandemic behind us, the new government will focus on the economic recover of the country and the creation of jobs, and taking full advantage of the enormous opportunity the European Union recover funds represent,” Sánchez said.

  • Lawyers for Breonna Taylor's family sue police over existence of body camera footage

    An attorney representing the family of Breonna Taylor filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming that the Louisville Metro Police Department may have given the public "misinformation" about the existence of body camera footage from before and after the raid of Taylor's home. The lawsuit, filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court, claims police are withholding public records that would show whether there is additional body camera footage that could provide more details about the night Taylor was killed by police. On the evening of March 13, 2020, Louisville police officers fatally shot Taylor, 26, during an attempt to execute a "no-knock" search warrant as part of an investigation into a suspected drug operation allegedly linked to Taylor's ex-boyfriend.

  • Caitlyn Jenner's 1st news conference short on substance

    It took Caitlyn Jenner 77 days to hold her first press conference after announcing she would run for California governor, and the event Friday ended in less than 15 minutes, was light on policy specifics and she flubbed details about polling that showed her having tepid public support. Jenner said she is a serious candidate in the Sept. 14 recall election of first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and claimed she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been done that shows that. Jenner also suggested building desalination plants to produce more water for the drought-ridden state but provided no specifics about when or where such facilities could be built.

  • Woman accused of racism, punching 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas

    A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • Victims in Golf Course Triple-Murder Were Bound With Tape, Police Say

    Cobb County Jail/GoFundMeTwo of the victims of a triple homicide at an Atlanta-area golf course over the July 4 weekend were found bound with tape, according to an arrest warrant. Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, had their hands, legs, and mouths bound when police found their bodies in the bed of a pickup truck parked near the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, last Saturday. The body of 46-year-old golf pro Gene Siller was also found near the truck. Police have

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • 12-year-old boy defending mother fatally shoots armed home intruder

    A 12-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot an armed intruder who was threatening his mother inside their home, local authorities said.

  • Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

    Authorities say a Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police. (July 8)

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Claims He Opened Fire At BLM Protest Because Victim Was Convicted Sex Offender

    A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators and wounding another at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer, claimed this week that he'd gunned down one victim because he was a sex offender. According to a motion filed in court Thursday, Rittenhouse’s legal team is arguing that the teen opened fire on Jospeh Rosenbaum in Kenosha because the man wasn’t legally able to own his own gun, due to his criminal history. “As a convicted felon and sex offende

  • Authorities Searching For ‘Very Dangerous’ Man Who Allegedly Recruited Friend To Help Him Kill Ex-Girlfriend

    Wisconsin authorities are still searching for a man who allegedly recruited a friend to help him carry out a plan to kill his ex-girlfriend, leaving the woman’s body abandoned alongside a road. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is now trying to track down Christopher Terrell Anderson after authorities discovered evidence linking him to the slaying of 26-year-old Hannah Miller, an aspiring dental assistant with whom he shared a child, according to a statement from authorities. “We would consider

  • A Man Will Serve 5 Years In Prison For A Hate Crime Attack On A Black Teen With A Bike Lock

    Lee Mouat, 43, pleaded guilty to attacking a Black teen in the face with a bike lock, knocking out several of his teeth, while yelling racial slurs.View Entire Post ›

  • Baltimore Cop Stashed 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall: Prosecutor

    GettyA Baltimore police officer is facing charges after prosecutors say the body of his teenage stepson was found “secreted” in a wall in his home and he tried to steal a fellow officer’s gun as authorities made the grisly discovery.The chaotic chain of events kicked off on Tuesday, when prosecutors say Anne Arundel County police officers went to the home of Baltimore police officer Eric G. Banks Jr. to inquire about the whereabouts of his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones. After first claiming t

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.

  • Plant trimmer for $10 million illegal Missouri marijuana farm will serve years in prison

    The only two people criminally charged in the investigation were hired to tend to the plants.

  • Tennessee Cop Knocked Unconscious After Allegedly Making Racist Remarks

    Knoxville Police Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at a wedding reception when he was knocked unconscious after the alleged remarks.