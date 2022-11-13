Man shoots customer over $5, police say

A tattoo artist was arrested for shooting a customer over $5.

On May 23, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Decatur Street.

When officers arrived, they were told two men got into a verbal argument over previous tattoo work.

One of the men, Artavious Robinson, pulled out a gun and shot the man in the abdomen.

After the shooting, Robinson fled the scene and headed westbound through an apartment complex.

Robinson told police that he shot the man, due to the victim not paying the $5 they owed for a tattoo.

Artavious Robinson was arrested and charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, and aggravated assault.

Artavious Robinson has a court date on Nov. 14.

