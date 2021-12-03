Man shoots at Dollar General workers when gift card doesn’t work, Kentucky cops say

A man opened fire on Dollar General workers after an Uber gift card he purchased at the store was not working, according to Kentucky police.

The barrage of gunfire luckily missed the Dollar General workers during the Nov. 28 incident at a store in Louisville, police say.

When a clerk at the store asked Justice Hall, 23, for his receipt regarding the gift card not working, he told the worker he already got rid of it.

“I got something for you,” Hall said as he became irate, according to police in Louisville.

Hall and an accomplice left the store, went to his residence and returned six minutes later with two handguns, according to police. He and the accomplice saw the two Dollar General workers outside the store and fired about 16 shots at them, police said in an arrest citation.

Of the 16 rounds fired, 13 were shot by Hall, police said. Hall admitted he was targeting the victims and fired directly at them, an officer said.

The workers ducked for cover, with one moving behind a concrete pillar as bullets struck all around her, police said. This woman was injured when glass shattered next to her, an arrest citation states.

Surveillance footage captured the shooting, leading to Hall’s Dec. 1 arrest. He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, court records show.

“The facts and circumstances as alleged here are quite shocking to say the least,” Assistant County Attorney Kristin Southard said during a court hearing Dec. 2, WDRB reported.

Charges have not been released against Hall’s accomplice.

