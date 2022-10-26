Man shoots employee twice at Flying J in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man they say walked in and shot an employee twice at the Flying J Travel Center in northwestern Sioux Falls.

The incident was called in at about 1 a.m. Wednesday near Interstate 29, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the arm and received non-life threatening injuries.

Michael Harvey, 37, was arrested shortly after by police. Police found the gun used in the shooting nearby, Clemens said. As of Wednesday morning, Harvey has been charged with attempted murder, according to the Minnehaha County Jail log.

The incident started when Harvey allegedly walked into the travel stop with a dog and told an employee he was leaving the animal there. Clemens said the employee told her boss, who took the dog outside and confronted Harvey.

The suspect returned about 20 minutes later and set a single bullet on the counter and said it was for the victim. Clemens said the victim grabbed the bullet and went into a room to call police.

After hearing a door close, the victim turned and saw the Harvey pointing a gun at him. Harvey then allegedly shot twice before fleeing the scene, Clemens said.

Police aren't sure where Harvey is from, Clemens said. He was also arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Employee at Flying J in Sioux Falls shot twice, police say