Man shoots estranged wife’s boyfriend in Christmas home invasion, Mississippi cops say

A man was arrested after Mississippi police said he broke into his estranged wife’s home and shot her boyfriend twice.

The home invasion happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Christmas, the Hattiesburg Police Department said in a Dec. 26 news release.

Police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his thigh and hand, and he was taken to a hospital. The 55-year-old from Prentiss is in stable condition, according to police.

During the investigation, police said they learned the woman’s estranged husband was responsible.

The 55-year-old from Hattiesburg was charged with burglary, home invasion and aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, police said.

He was booked at the Forrest County Jail at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26, records show. His attorney information was not available.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Hattiesburg is about 90 miles southeast of Jackson.

