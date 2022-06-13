Man shoots father-in-law with flare gun loaded with shotgun ammunition, SC cops say

A Midlands man is behind bars after he shot his father-in-law with a flare gun that was loaded with shotgun ammunition, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a “gun shots in the area” call on Sinclair Street in Camden at about 8:45 p.m., according to the release. That’s near U.S. 1/Jefferson Davis Highway, about a mile from MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center.

Once on the scene, deputies determined an altercation between Michael Jermaine Jefferson and his relative led to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. There was no word why the men were arguing.

As the situation escalated, the 43-year-old Camden resident took a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition and shot his father-in-law in the arm, according to the release.

The father-in-law was taken to the emergency room of an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury, the sheriff’s office said. Further information on his condition was not available.

Jefferson was arrested on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence high and aggravated nature, and possession of weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

No bond was set for Jefferson on the attempted murder charge, and he is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center, according to jail records. A combined $35,000 bond was set on the domestic violence and weapons charges, Kershaw County court records show.

Jefferson’s scheduled to appear in court again on July 19, according to court records.

This is not the first time Jefferson has been arrested.

In April 2015, Jefferson was arrested on DUI and weapons charges, court records show. Jefferson pleaded guilty to the DUI charge, but the unlawful carrying of a pistol charge was not prosecuted, according to court records.