Man Shoots Friend In The Head For 'Liking' Girlfriend’s Instagram Photos

Authorities confirm that Frank Mosley, who was detained after shooting his friend in the head, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to reports from Kens5, the San Antonio, Texas man has now been placed behind bars.

Frank Kalvin Mosley II was arrested for a shooting at an East Side apartment complex back in March.

As stated by the police, the warrant shows that Mosley and the victim were long-time friends, classmates, and neighbors.

However, officers told Kens5 that things got ugly when Mosley became infuriated with his 21-year-old friend upon noticing he “liked” his girlfriend’s photos on Instagram.

On the night of March 8th, just after 10 p.m., police were called about a shooting at the 4600 block of East Houston street.

Once they arrived on the scene, they discovered a wounded man who had been shot in the head. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

After interviewing witnesses and speaking to Mosley’s girlfriend, it was determined that an altercation between Mosley and the victim transpired after Mosley became aware of his friend scrolling through his girlfriend’s Instagram photos.

Witnesses who watched the incident occur shared details with officials revealing that the victim went to Mosley’s apartment to start a physical altercation, and that intensified the quarrel. At one point, while both men were outside, a witness saw Mosley with a gun, and several minutes later heard a gunshot, as stated on the arrest warrant.

The witness ran outside and found the victim lying on the ground.

Mosley fled the scene. But finally, authorities apprehended him on Monday.

According to documents provided by the police, investigators used photos posted on his social media accounts and compared them with a booking picture that was on file with Bexar County records. Authorities, therefore, were able to identify Mosley.

Mosley’s girlfriend claims she has never seen him with a gun, but that was deemed false upon investigators uncovering several photos of him with various guns.

The arrest warrant noted that the victim made a recovery good enough to communicate effectively with his family through speech therapy. And during a session, confirmed to his parents that Mosley was the person who shot him.

Mosley is now incarcerated on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has a bond of $75,000. And he also faces charges of evading arrest.