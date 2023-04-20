Man shoots girl, six, and her parents after ball rolls into his backyard

A six-year-old girl and her parents were allegedly shot by a neighbor after a basketball that the child was playing with rolled into the attacker’s yard, according to authorities and local media reporting.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday in North Carolina when several young children were playing with a basketball which rolled into the yard of Robert Singletary, who neighbors say was new to the area and often mad at the local children, the news outlet WSOC-TV reported. It continued a recent spate of shootings across the US involving a property owner who fired at young people who approached them either by mistake or for an innocent reason.

Witnesses told the station that Singletary ran out of his home upset after the ball rolled on to his yard and started firing a gun at a neighbor. William White and his six-year-old daughter Kinsley were seriously hurt during the shooting. White had his own gun and tried to shoot back at Singletary, who witnesses say unloaded an entire magazine at White and his daughter.

“He looked at my husband and my daughter and told them, ‘I’m going to kill you,’” Kinsley’s mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, reportedly said.

Kinsley had to have stitches due to bullet fragments in her cheek, and she told reporters that she was worried about her father.

“Why did you shoot my daddy and me? Why did you shoot a kid’s dad?” Kinsley told WSOC.

White was seriously injured after being shot in the back. Hilderbrand was grazed by a bullet and was back home on Wednesday after being discharged from a hospital.

Singletary remained at large as of Thursday morning. Police warned local residents that he is armed and dangerous.

Wednesday was not the first time Singletary was accused of acting violently. He was separately charged in December with assaulting his girlfriend with a miniature sledgehammer and keeping her in their apartment for two hours as she was bleeding, ABC News reported.

Kinsley and her parents’ shootings came six days after Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, was shot by a white man after ringing the man’s doorbell in Kansas City, Missouri.

Yarl, 16, was shot twice on 13 April by Andrew Lester, 84, after Yarl mistakenly rang Lester’s doorbell believing it was where his two younger brothers were visiting a friend.

On 18 April, Kaylin Gillis, 20, was shot and killed by an upstate New York resident after the car she was riding in accidentally pulled into the wrong driveway.

Gillis and three friends were traveling in the rural town of Hebron on Saturday night when the group mistakenly pulled into the driveway of homeowner Kevin Monahan, 65.

They were on their way to a party that was actually at a different address. Realizing they were at the wrong address, the group started to back out of the driveway when Monahan fired two shots from his porch, striking Gillis in the neck.

“I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her,” Blake Walsh, 19, said of Gillis, his girlfriend, in an NBC interview. “My world was taken from me.”

Walsh was driving the car when Monahan shot at the vehicle. The group was forced to drive nearly five miles before calling for help due to poor cell reception in the area.

Emergency responders pronounced Gillis dead. Monahan was taken into custody and jailed. He faces a maximum of life in prison on a second-degree murder charge.

Three days after Gillis was killed, a man in Texas shot and injured two cheerleaders, Payton Washington and Heather Roth, after one almost got into his parked car by mistake. Investigators later booked Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr, 25, on a count of deadly conduct.

The various cases since Yarl’s shooting have trained a global spotlight on US gun culture.