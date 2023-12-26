Man shoots good Samaritan who tried to help him at scene of crash, Michigan cops say

A Michigan man was shot and killed by police after he wounded a good Samaritan trying to help him, according to investigators.

The 37-year-old, from Hamtramck, got into a crash with another vehicle on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 26, in Garden City, Michigan State Police said in a news release.

The man exited his vehicle, then pulled out a gun and shot a witness who was coming toward him to offer help, police said. He also shot at “several other vehicles” nearby, according to police.

Garden City police made their way to the scene and the first officer to arrive confronted the man, opened fire and killed him, according to investigators.

The driver of the other vehicle, and the witness who was shot, were taken to a hospital, police said. They are both in stable condition.

“Detectives are continuing their investigation and when completed, will forward it to the prosecutor for review,” Lt. Mike Shaw said in the release, adding that anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 855-642-4847.

Garden City is a suburb of Detroit, roughly 16 miles west of the city’s downtown.

