Man shoots at group of homeless people sleeping inside Fresno park, police say

A man shot at a group of homeless people at park in central Fresno.

It happened around 5 p.m. Friday inside Radio Park near Clinton Avenue and First Street.

Fresno Police said a man got into some kind of a fight with a group of homeless guys. The man initially left the scene — only to come back and open fire at the group that was sleeping in the park.

It was unclear how many shots were fired, but police said one person was struck.

Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said officers found a 30-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was rushed into surgery. His condition was unknown.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the park on foot, Chamalbide said. No suspect information was available.