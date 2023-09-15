Man shoots himself, crashes car while fleeing Longmont police

Sep. 15—A man with a sex assault warrant shot himself while fleeing Longmont police Thursday night before crashing into three parked cars.

The man, whose identity is not being released by police to protect the victim, shot himself in the 1400 block of Coffman Street, according to Longmont Public Safety spokeswoman Robin Ericson.

Ericson said Longmont detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene as well as the Boulder County Coroner.