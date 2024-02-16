Man shoots himself during traffic stop in Jupiter, police say

JUPITER — A man driving a vehicle with a stolen tag shot himself during a traffic stop Friday morning in Jupiter, town police said.

Officers pulled a vehicle over at about 9 a.m. in the area of the 1200 block of Military Trail, just south of the town's post office.

Before officers approached, the driver shot himself while still inside the vehicle, according to a police statement. The officers rendered first aid until Palm Beach County Fire Rescue medics arrived. Fire Rescue drove the man to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Police did not disclose the man's name, the type of vehicle he was driving or any information regarding his condition.

A department spokesperson described the investigation as active and said that more information will be released if it becomes available.

