Man shoots himself in the foot in East Lyme

Sep. 16—EAST LYME — A man shot himself in the foot at the Niantic Sportsmen's Club on Wednesday night, according to police.

The man sustained a minor injury and was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, police Chief Michael Finkelstein said. The ambulance was called at 7:23 p.m.

"During a sanctioned event one of the club members was holstering a handgun and as he holstered it, it discharged, striking him in the foot," Finkelstein said.

The incident was witnessed, and police are not investigating it as a criminal matter.

s.spinella@theday.com