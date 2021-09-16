Man shoots himself in the foot in East Lyme
Sep. 16—EAST LYME — A man shot himself in the foot at the Niantic Sportsmen's Club on Wednesday night, according to police.
The man sustained a minor injury and was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, police Chief Michael Finkelstein said. The ambulance was called at 7:23 p.m.
"During a sanctioned event one of the club members was holstering a handgun and as he holstered it, it discharged, striking him in the foot," Finkelstein said.
The incident was witnessed, and police are not investigating it as a criminal matter.