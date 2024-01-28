Man shoots himself in neck while trying to steal car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man allegedly shot himself in the neck while trying to steal a car from a dealership in Nutbush Friday.

26-year-old Joshua Garvins has what appears to be a bandage taped to his neck in his mugshot. Memphis Police say he was shot himself while trying to steal a car from Champion Auto Sales on Jackson Avenue.

He was charged with aggravated robbery.

According to court documents, the victim, who works at the dealership, was trying to sell a vehicle to Garvins by taking him on a test drive.

The victim told police he felt uneasy because Garvins was “acting peculiar.”

Police say the victim got out of the car and took the keys with him, but that’s when things took a sharp turn.

Reports say Garvins demanded that the victim give him the keys, at which point the victim denied.

MPD says Garvins allegedly threatened to kill the victim, and the two got into a physical altercation over the keys. The suspect then pulled out a gun.

Witnesses say the two wrestled over control of the gun, and that is when shots rang out.

An arrest report says a bullet hit Garvins in the neck, and he ran off. However, he did not get far.

Garvins was quickly taken into custody by MPD.

The victim told WREG that he was not injured and he is just trying to move forward from the situation.

Garvins is set to appear in court on Monday at 9 a.m.

