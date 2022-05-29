Man shoots intruder dragging person out of their home, Ohio police say

A man shot an intruder who broke into his home and started dragging another homeowner outside, according to local media reports.

The intruder, who broke into the home in West Chester, Ohio, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, began to assault the homeowners and drag one of them out of the house, according to WXIX.

One of the homeowners shot and injured the intruder, according to WLWT.





The homeowner who was dragged suffered lacerations and was taken to a hospital, according to WCPO.

West Chester police did not immediately respond to a request for information from McClatchy News.

West Chester is about 100 miles southeast of Columbus.

