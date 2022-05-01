Man shoots, kills 2 teens after alleged robbery attempt

Authorities say they are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers following an alleged robbery attempt in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The Montgomery County district attorney and Norristown police said the shooting occurred in an alley in Norristown at about 8 p.m. Friday night.

Police and prosecutors said their initial investigation indicated that the shooter was walking to his car from a home when two teenagers pulled a gun on him and tried to rob him.

Authorities said there was apparently a struggle over the gun held by one of the youths, and the shooter “used his legally registered gun to fatally shoot both of them.”

No charges were immediately filed.

