Man shoots and kills 26-year-old at ex-girlfriend's apartment, court documents say

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after court documents say he shot another man four times at an apartment complex Monday night in Sioux Falls.

Darrian Lamar Johnson, 38, is in jail, charged with first-degree murder, according to the jail log Tuesday morning. Court documents say he shot and killed Kaisean Marcell Tyler, 26, at 8:50 p.m. in an apartment building on the 1200 block of N. Prairie Avenue.

Details of Johnson's arrest were not revealed in the court documents.

Johnson's ex-girlfriend lived at the apartment building, and she told police Johnson told her that if he ever saw a man at her apartment, he would kill him, according to court documents.

Johnson arrived at the apartment to pick up some of his belongings when he saw Tyler with the woman in her bedroom, she told investigators. Johnson and Tyler exchanged a couple of punches, and Johnson took out a handgun. He then shot Tyler, who fell to the ground, according to court documents.

Johnson then fired three more rounds into Tyler's back. Tyler was pronounced dead on scene, according to court documents.

During the shooting, Johnson's ex-girlfriend said she got on the ground and covered herself with a blanket.

"Shut the (expletive) up," Johnson told her, according to court documents. "I told you if I ever found a (expletive) in here, I'd shoot them."

Johnson was charged with possession of controlled substance on July 13, 2021, which bars him from being in possession of a deadly weapon, court documents say.

More details are expected to be released during Monday's 10:30 a.m. police briefing with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

