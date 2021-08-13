Man shoots and kills 5, himself in UK's first mass shooting in decade

A young man who killed five people, including his mother, and then took his own life in Britain’s first mass shooting in over a decade had complained online about difficulties meeting women and being “beaten down” by life.

