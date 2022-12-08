Man shoots, kills driver accused of running over his brother, Georgia police say

Police responding to a Dec. 2 call of someone being hit by a car found John Johnson III, 22, lying in the road in Morrow, Georgia. Lying next to him was the owner of the car, Antramico Williams, 28.

Williams was dead, having been “shot multiple times,” police said in a Dec. 6 Facebook post. The shooter was Johnson’s brother, 20-year-old Johnathan Johnson, police said.

Witnesses told police that after John Johnson was hit, a third man, later identified as Johnathan Johnson, began arguing with Williams, yelling that he was Johnson’s brother, police said. Johnathan Johnson then pulled a pistol from his waistband and began shooting Williams at close range.

Investigators said 13 shell casings were found at the scene.

After shooting Williams, Johnathan Johnson fled the scene, police said. He is currently being held at Clayton County Jail and has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

John Johnson remains at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Morrow is about 15 miles south of Atlanta.

Dad shot man dead in ‘revenge killing’ after his own daughter’s death, CA officials say

College student dies in ‘targeted’ shooting near campus, Georgia university says

Angry driver shoots at passing SUV, not realizing it’s a deputy, Florida cops say