Man shoots, kills driver after brother was hit by car in Clayton County, police say

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a driver who hit his brother in Clayton County.

Morrow police said Johnathan Johnson and his brother John Johnson III were walking along Mount Zion Road on Friday night when a vehicle hit Johnson III. The accident left him in critical condition.

The driver, 28-year-old Antramico Williams, got out of his car and witnesses said they saw Johnathan Johnson got into an argument with him.

Johnson screamed at Williams that he was angry that Williams had accidentally hit his brother, police said. That is when investigators say Johnson shot Williams multiple times at close range and killed him.

Investigators collected 13 shell casings from the scene.

Police said Johnson ran from the scene and left his critically-injured brother and Williams’ body lying in the travel lane.

Officers captured Johnson at a home on York Road in Marietta this week. His brother remains at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Johnson has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is currently at the Clayton County Jail.

Police said Williams’ family lost another son to gun violence in 2019.

