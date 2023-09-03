Man shoots, kills driver who hit him with car in Garfield Park
A 30-year-old man was in a vehicle when he struck an unkown male who then got out a gun and started shooting.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
A new household budget index from Primerica found the purchasing power of middle-income households increased in July but lags pre-pandemic times.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said its newest EV architecture, launching with the CLA compact electric sedan, will target 30% to 35% more range per kWh.
The rapper called out the president — and freaked out Mike Myers — during a televised Hurricane Katrina benefit concert.
India has successfully launched its first space-based solar observatory mission — just 10 days after the landing of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole. Called Aditya-L1, the spacecraft, weighing over 3,264 pounds, blasted off from the spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India's Sriharikota using the 44.4-meter tall polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL) at the targeted time of 11:50am local time on Saturday. It will cover a distance of 932,000 miles and spend 125 days (or over four months) to reach its destination: a halo orbit around one of five Lagrangian points, which lie between the sun and Earth and allows spacecraft to track solar activities continuously, without any occultation and eclipse.
Walmart has spent $3.5 billion this year to acquire shares from certain Flipkart stakeholders and resolve liabilities with some PhonePe shareholders, illustrating just how aggressively it's betting on India at a time when its chief global rival Amazon is scaling back on its expenditures in the South Asian market. The $3.5 billion spending took place in the first six months of 2023, Walmart disclosed for the first time in an SEC filing Friday. Walmart's ownership in Flipkart now stands at about 80%.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
MLB games moved much quicker in 2023, thanks to the pitch clock.
The US labor market continued to cool in August — as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood added to further job losses.
As the Hollywood strikes drag on, more celebrities are turning to video-sharing platform Cameo as a way to make money.
Tesla (or at least Tesla Europe) is finally ready to talk about its long-awaited, mid-cycle Model 3 refresh. The revamped vehicle will ship with several features that were previously exclusive to Tesla's pricier models. A few of Tesla's changes might also put off some drivers, depending on their tastes for cost-cutting and hyper-minimalism.