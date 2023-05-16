Man shoots, kills dune buggy driver during fight over thrown beer can, Florida cops say

A man standing by the side of a road threw a beer can toward a passing dune buggy, then shot and killed the driver, according to Florida police.

Wallace Kirkland, 59, “attempted to or did throw a beer can over” the vehicle as it passed him on a road in Lake County on the evening of May 12, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The dune buggy driver stopped, got out and approached Kirkland, who was standing with another man, the report says. The driver said “something similar to ‘I’m going to kill you,’” according to the report.

Witnesses then told deputies they heard a gunshot and the victim say he “couldn’t believe” Kirkland had shot him, the report says.

The victim then got back in the dune buggy and drove a short distance before losing consciousness, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found him with a gunshot wound to the torso and brought him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report says.

Kirkland and the victim had “several verbal altercations” in the past, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kirkland was arrested and booked into the Lake County Jail just after 3 a.m. on May 13, according to jail records. He was released later that day on a $40,000 bond.

Kirkland faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated battery with a firearm, police said. An attorney for him was not listed online.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identity of the victim.

Lake County is in central Florida, and its county seat is Tavares, about 35 miles northwest of Orlando.

76-year-old shoots his wife and then turns gun at deputies, Georgia cops say

9-year-old shot and killed after little brother finds gun in car, Tennessee cops say

Emergency worker runs over body after huge gunfight at biker club, Georgia cops say